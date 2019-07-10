HONK! Someone Modded The Goose Into Resident Evil 2

The goose, star of the mega-popular Untitled Goose Game, is now ready to honk and annoy the stars of Resident Evil 2. T hanks to talented modder Alister, the goose is on the loose in Raccoon City. God help us all.



The mod is not yet finished, but the final version will include honks. Also, you might have noticed that the goose is wearing Mr. X’s famous fedora. According to the modder, this won’t be changed when the mod is finished.

“H e’ s keeping the Fedora because he is just so Fancy like that,” said Alister. I agree. Besides who is going to actually try to take that hat from that giant goose? Not me, that’s for sure.

The goose is not the fi rst strange new character to be added into Resident Evil 2 via modding. Others have included Big Smoke from San Andreas and Thomas The Tank Engine. Poor Claire and Leon. They never know what to expect anymore.