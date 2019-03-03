Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Modder ZOMBIΞALI has done the world a favour/cursed us all by introducing Thomas the Tank Engine to the PC version of Resident Evil 2's remake, where he replaces Mr. X.



Dropping Thomas into inappropriate video games is nothing new—it’s been done in everything from Skyrim to Fallout 4—but it’s the nature of Mr. X’s cold-blooded, relentless pursuit (and Thomas’ gentle chugging) that makes this so good. And by good I also mean utterly horrifying.

Oh, and if you were wondering, yes, it works:

You can download it here.

