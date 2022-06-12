Today, during Microsoft’s large Xbox and Bethesda video game showcase event, well-known game director and cinema lover Hideo Kojim a appeared to announce he’s working with Xbox on his next game, and uh... hmmm...

Microsoft spent nearly an hour today showcasing countless trailers and teasers for a laundry list of video games, most of which are coming to Game Pass. Everything from Diablo IV to a new historical mystery game from Obsidian to vampires, cars, and even some Starfield gameplay! It was a solid show. But stuck in the middle of it was a moment featuring Hideo Kojima.

Rumors had persisted that Kojima was going to be working with Xbox on a new game and today those rumors were confirmed. But uh, just barely.

“There is a game I have always wanted to make,” Kojima said via translated captions. “It’s a completely new game that no one has ever seen or experienced before. I’ve waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry’s trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

“It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!”

And... that’s it! No information about what kind of game it will be, what platforms, a name or even a codename... nothing!

It’s almost impressive how little Kojima needed to share to be able to make an appearance during today’s show. Looking online, it worked. Already folks are speculating about why Kojima had to wait so long and what he might be using cloud technology for in his new game. And of course, online console fanboys, stuck in a never-ending console war, are already using the appearance to fuel the next round of forum wars and Twitter spats as they prove just how much they love their plastic consoles and brands.

Microsoft also made a big deal about how all of the games shown today during the event would be released within the next 12 months. It seems unlikely, though, that whatever project Kojima and his team are working on now will be down before June 12, 2023. Xbox likely doesn’t count this project as no game was actually shown, but that sort of feels like cheating.

Kotaku has contacted Xbox about Kojima’s game and if it will be out in the next 12 months.

One day, I also hope to be so famous and well-liked that I can just show up to Kotaku and promise a big blog or review with a few quick words and a smile. But that day has yet to arrive, hence why you just read 464 words.