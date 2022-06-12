Microsoft showed off several minutes of gameplay for its upcoming co-op first-person shooter Redfall at today’s 2022 Xbox Showcase. The multiplayer game about freeing a New England town from demonic forces looks like it will have loot, class-based combat, and a few jump scares along the way.

The new footage began with a character sporting a hot pink shotgun walking into a church and exploring its blood splattered attic. There she was beset by vampires dashing through the shadows reminiscent of a classic survival horror game.

Take a look:

But the rest of the trailer trended in the direction of your standard loot-based live service shooter. The titular city of Redfall looks reminiscent of something out of Fallout 4, while brief glimpses of menus show skill trees and a trove of color-coded gear rarity. We also got a look a the game’s class-based characters, including a sniper, robotic engineer, and telekinetic shot-gunner.

Advertisement

Redfall was originally supposed to come out this year, but was delayed until the first half of 2023 along with Starfield. W e still didn’t get a more specific date for when to expect Arkane’s latest Left 4 Dead-style co-op game.

While Microsoft points out that the FPS can be played solo, it certainly looks like you won’t get the full experience unless you’re playing with a squad of online friends. Another PC and day-and-date Xbox Game Pass game, Redfall fits into Microsoft’s strategy to bring in new players, but it’s still not clear if there will be an interesting world or deeper story to underline the multiplayer affair.

Redfall has been pitched as an open world game, though it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to get a clear understanding of whether it’s aiming to also be the type of immersive game Arkane has become known for.