Dragon Ball movies stopped having a plot a long time ago. If the trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con today is anything to go off of, Dragon Ball Super: Broly won’t be any different.



Goku is all fired up and ready to test his strength against an even more powerful foe. Vegeta can’t believe how good of a fighter Broly is. Also Frieza shows up in his new gold form too for some reason. And of course there’s lots of yelling. Who could ask for anything more?

The full English dub trailer comes via IGN below, or you can watch the Japanese version over on YouTube. The movie itself comes out in January.