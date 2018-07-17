Image: (C)バードスタジオ／集英社 (C)「2018ドラゴンボール超」製作委員会

Now that we’re getting better looks at Broly in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been commenting on the character’s new look and attempting to deduce what it all means.



Here are Broly’s character designs for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

A couple things to note. It looks like Broly is wearing Frieza Force armor.

The fur around his waist is an intriguing touch as is the scar on Broly’s chest, a prominent part of the character’s design.

Interesting theory, but that seems less likely due to its placement.

Another interesting theory, but I’m not so sure.

A reference to Broly’s heart explosion? Hrm...

Dragon Ball: Broly will be released in Japan this December and in North America next January.