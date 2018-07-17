Now that we’re getting better looks at Broly in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been commenting on the character’s new look and attempting to deduce what it all means.
Here are Broly’s character designs for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Advertisement
A couple things to note. It looks like Broly is wearing Frieza Force armor.
Advertisement
The fur around his waist is an intriguing touch as is the scar on Broly’s chest, a prominent part of the character’s design.
Advertisement
Interesting theory, but that seems less likely due to its placement.
Another interesting theory, but I’m not so sure.
Advertisement
A reference to Broly’s heart explosion? Hrm...
Advertisement
Dragon Ball: Broly will be released in Japan this December and in North America next January.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.