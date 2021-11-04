At this point—and you’re well within your rights to still have reservations—it’s becoming pretty difficult to refute that Elden Ring...is real? Today, during a digital showcase, publisher Bandai Namco shows off 15 minutes of the next action-adventure game from FromSoftware. Have a look:

Yes, yes, Elden Ring, which was first announced at E3 2019, technically showed up earlier this year during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest. After two years of crickets about the game, FromSoft debuted a three-minute trailer. Any fans of the studio’s previous games, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, were no doubt delighted, as Elden Ring clearly featured those games’ signature cocktail of dark fantasy, gothic mystery, and tough-looking combat. At one point, a horse double-jumped. It ruled.



Following the official release, FromSoft unveiled a bunch of details in a 15-minute clip shown off to press during GamesCom, like the fact that it’ll be an open-world game and feature dynamic weather. (Today’s showcase appears to be the same footage.) But Elden Ring has been largely under wraps since, save for snippets of blurry footage of the game repeatedly leaking, most recently a few weeks ago.

The game’s fiction is notably written collaboratively between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones. That series’ sixth mainline novel, The Winds of Winter, has been in the wings—and repeatedly pushed back—for years now, leading some fans to snarkily quip that Elden Ring’s slow road to release is the result of Martin’s association.

Elden Ring is currently scheduled for a PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release on February 25, 2022, pushed back from an original release date of January 21, 2022. Starting November 12, FromSoftware will host a closed technical test (why can’t we just call these things demos?) for the game, but only in the United States.



