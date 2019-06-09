E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Game of Thrones and Dark Souls are colliding. A trailer for a new From Software game called Elden Ring was shown at E3 2019's Microsoft press conference today. The catch: it’s set in a fictional world designed by Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and best-selling author George R.R. Martin.



Elden Ring’s announcement isn’t a complete surprise, as it was included in a massive leak of Bandai-Namco games that was made public this Friday. A security flaw on the publisher’s website led to the early discovery of games like Elden Ring, a Ni No Kuni remaster, and a new entry in the Tales JRPG series.





The trailer was appropriately vague, talking about a magical Elden Ring that was broken years ago and showing some gnarly fantasy folks living in the resulting dark age. There was no release date attached to the trailer.