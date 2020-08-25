Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Help, This A Cappella Cover Of The Fall Guys Theme Is Stuck In My Head

anotis
Ari Notis
Filed to:Fall Guys
Fall GuysMusickotakucorePS4pc
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Help, This A Cappella Cover Of The iFall Guys/i Theme Is Stuck In My Head
Screenshot: Mediatonic

Even if you (somehow) haven’t played Fall Guys, you’ve probably heard the theme song—through streams, through viral social media clips, through the walls as your neighbors or roommates crank the volume to listen to this wholesome battle royale in all its zany glory. The theme, by Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström, is the type of brilliant earworm that sticks in your head like brain glue. So it was only a matter of time before fans started covering it.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Elspeth Eastman, a Twitch streamer, voice actor (according to her IMDB, she had a role in last year’s terrific sci-fi puzzler Observation), and musician, posted an a cappella rendition of the Fall Guys theme on Twitter—and it’s amazing. It’s one of those rare purely vocalized covers that, if you close your eyes, sounds just like the original, but still has its own distinct aural flare. Give it a listen:

Advertisement

Hey, look, now the Fall Guys theme is stuck in your head, too. Sorry!

Eastman’s video quickly went viral, racking up nearly half a million views in just a few hours. Even the official, “very spicy” Fall Guys Twitter account retweeted the video, saying that it “POPS” and “SLAPS.” The Fall Guys Twitter account has been previously incorrect on some matters—including needlessly and repeatedly rustling feathers regarding animosity toward Yellow Team, the best team—but we have to agree here: Eastman’s a cappella cover indeed both pops and slaps.

G/O Media may get a commission
Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam

Now, when’s the deep house remix coming?

More fallin’ down swingin’

Advertisement
Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

The Best Dreamcast Games

Report: Nintendo Releasing "Upgraded" Switch Model In 2021

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

DISCUSSION

alwayswrong
AlwaysWrong

It’s super impressive and I can’t even imagine the work it took but I’m sad to say it was bumped at the last moment in Tip Toe and didn’t make the final round. 