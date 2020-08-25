Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:fall guys
fall guysps4steamthe internet reactsthe internet
Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall
Image: Fall Guys Game

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but these jelly bean characters themselves are also big—measuring in at six feet to be exact.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:

In awe at the size of this lad.

Absolute unit.

183 cm

Fall Guys actual size.

Yikes! I imagined that the Fall Guys were actually little guys:

But this shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:

And now, the internet is still reacting and has things to say:

Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall
Screenshot: Reddit
Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall
Screenshot: Reddit
More like, Tall Guys, am I right? 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Be a helluva basketball player. Guy is six feet tall with an 8 foot wingspan.