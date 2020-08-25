The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

Image : Fall Guys Game

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but these jelly bean characters themselves are also big—measuring in at six feet to be exact.



The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:

In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit. 183 cm Fall Guys actual size.

Yikes! I imagined that the Fall Guys were actually little guys:

But this shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:

And now, the internet is still reacting and has things to say:

Screenshot : Reddit

Screenshot : Reddit

More like, Tall Guys, am I right?