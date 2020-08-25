The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

Not only is Fall Guys a big hit, but these jelly bean characters themselves are also big—measuring in at six feet to be exact.
The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the above image, writing:
In awe at the size of this lad.
Absolute unit.
183 cm
Fall Guys actual size.
Yikes! I imagined that the Fall Guys were actually little guys:
Advertisement
But this shouldn’t a complete surprise, because the official account also tweeted this out:
G/O Media may get a commission
And now, the internet is still reacting and has things to say:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
More like, Tall Guys, am I right?
DISCUSSION
Be a helluva basketball player. Guy is six feet tall with an 8 foot wingspan.