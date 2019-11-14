Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Halo reach
Halo: Reach is coming to the Halo: Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC on December 3, Microsoft announced today. It’s the first of the collection’s games to come to PC, and the first Halo to make that journey in a very long time.

