Giant Kitten Is A Threat To The City, But Also Really Cute

Hello! This week we remember our old Neopets, check out the new costumes being added to Doom Eternal, play Jenga with long and creepy fingers, celebrate the seven-year anniversary of Warframe and watch a city get attacked by a giant kitten.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Oh no...please...don’t make me watch this gif again.
You hear that noise? That is thousands of people crying quietly at their computers as they remember the Neopets they left behind.
Another incredible deep dive from Jason into how terrible and hard it is to make games at some of the bigger studios in the world.
Tweets!
“I activated your trap card, but look at the cute monster you killed. So really, who should feel bad at this moment? Not me.”
I remember talking to a friend after his GF dumped him. He was so sad and eventually said: “She left me because I didn’t like eggs or breakfast foods.” High school was a weird time for some folks.
Run! A giant monster is attacking the cit- oh wait! It’s a cat. Nevermind. Let’s pet it!
News
- Pokémon Go Makes It Easier For Players To Stay Put During The Pandemic
- E3 2020 Cancelled
- Overwatch League Cancels All March And April Events Due To Coronavirus
- Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft Respond To The News Of E3's Cancellation
- AT&T Is Suspending Bullshit Data Caps
- Coronavirus Has Broken Some Of NBA 2K20's Simulation
- The Prince Of Persia Is Coming To For Honor
- This Month’s Rerelease Of Doom 64 Will Include A New Chapter
- 2K Will Make NFL Games Again For The First Time In 16 Years
- SonicFox Wins Mortal Kombat 11 Championship, Shouts Out Bernie Sanders
- LEGO Is Making Super Mario Themed Playsets
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
The unicorn skin is great and all, but I want that original Doomguy outfit. I want it now.
I remember playing this game when I first got a PS4. There wasn’t much to play and it was fine. Seven years later and it has turned into one of the best free-to-play online games in the world. Amazing.
I still can’t believe crossplay is a thing now. 12-year-old Zack would not believe you if you told him that, yes, for real, Xbox and Playstation players will be able to play online.