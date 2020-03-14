Giant Kitten Is A Threat To The City, But Also Really Cute

Hello, I need your biggest bag of catnip....no..that’s too big. Gif : @GiantCat9 ( Twitter

Hello! This week we remember our old Neopets, check out the new costumes being added to Doom Eternal, play Jenga with long and creepy fingers, celebrate the seven-year anniversary of Warframe and watch a city get attacked by a giant kitten.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Oh no...please...don’t make me watch this gif again.

You hear that noise? That is thousands of people crying quietly at their computers as they remember the Neopets they left behind.

Another incredible deep dive from Jason into how terrible and hard it is to make games at some of the bigger studios in the world.

“I activated your trap card, but look at the cute monster you killed. So really, who should feel bad at this moment? Not me.”

I remember talking to a friend after his GF dumped him. He was so sad and eventually said: “She left me because I didn’t like eggs or breakfast foods.” High school was a weird time for some folks.

Run! A giant monster is attacking the cit- oh wait! It’s a cat. Nevermind. Let’s pet it!

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

The unicorn skin is great and all, but I want that original Doomguy outfit. I want it now.

I remember playing this game when I first got a PS4. There wasn’t much to play and it was fine. Seven years later and it has turned into one of the best free-to-play online games in the world. Amazing.

I still can’t believe crossplay is a thing now. 12-year-old Zack would not believe you if you told him that, yes, for real, Xbox and Playstation players will be able to play online.