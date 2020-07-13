Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China

Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China
Image: Sunrise

Next year, a one-to-one scale Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed will be erected in Shanghai. This is the first official life-sized Gundam to be built outside Japan.

However, it’s not the first life-sized one to go up in China. Way back in 2009, a totally unofficial (and orange!) giant Gundam knock-off statue went up in Szechwan but was taken down due to copyright issues. 

Illustration for article titled Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China
Image: Sunrise
The 59-foot Freedom Gundam is slated to be built in front of the Japanese-owned Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao next year. Another new, life-sized Gundam is also scheduled to be unveiled in Yokohama. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

