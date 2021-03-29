Genshin Impact, Six Months Later

Screenshot : miHoYo

Genshin Impact was a landmark game for 2020, and for global awareness of Chinese-developed video games. Its impressive graphics, compelling fantasy world, and charming characters impressed and attracted millions of players.



While the game had an exciting launch, gacha games are typically designed to have a long lifespan. Only two out of seven planned regions have been released, and the developers have promised several years of main quest content. The game continues to draw praise for its high-effort updates, and it shows no signs of slowing on quality. Let’s see how far Genshin Impact has gone in the past six months:

And that’s where things are at. Genshin Impact has earned over $1 billion in its first six months, and shows no signs of stopping. Due to its massive growth and popularity, Genshin Impact will undoubtedly have a strong influence on other live service games. I was especially excited about how minigames and experimental web games were tied into the main content. The game has a bold, unrepentantly anime art style that does not shy away from its ACG (Anime, Comic and Games) influences. These additions appeal to players who are usually seen as ‘casual’ and ‘nontraditional’ in the Anglosphere despite their huge numbers in the gaming market. Genshin Impact’s success has shown that these players are a significant audience who deserve to be taken seriously.