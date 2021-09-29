Genshin Impact’s one-year anniversary is underway, but not all players are finding it a cause for celebration. For anyone familiar with the game’s community on social media or who follows some of its biggest streamers, it’s been impossible to escape players’ complaints about the anniversary rewards. After first review bombing Genshin Impact on the Google Play Store in retaliation for what they see as miHoYo’s stinginess with the rewards, some players have started complaining about the game in the review sections for other mobile games. Most of those games aren’t even made by miHoYo, the company behind Genshin Impact.

On September 20, miHoYo unveiled the rewards for Genshin Impact’s one-year anniversary. However, most of them were locked behind raffles and contests, frustrating players. Anger was further compounded when the anniversary web event only gave players a smidgen of premium currency, equal to about a fourth of the cost of a single gacha roll. For almost a week, it was impossible to go into the Genshin Impact or miHoYo Twitter tags without seeing complaints about the miniscule anniversary offerings.

Players were further incensed once miHoYo started deleting threads complaining about the anniversary from their official forum, limiting threads on the official Reddit subforum, and banning players from the official Discord. Players responded by review bombing Genshin Impact on the Google Play Store. At the time of writing, the game had dropped from a 4.5 to a 2.8. But the retaliation didn’t stop there. Fans of other free-to-play games were unimpressed when they discovered that Genshin players were complaining about anniversary rewards in review sections for unrelated games. None of these complaints had specific demands.

So far, Kotaku has independently confirmed that the games affected include Honkai Impact, Arknights, Tears of Themis, Clash of Clans, Cookie Run Kingdom, Fate/Grand Order, Epic Seven, Punishing Grey Raven, Dragalia Lost, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Not all the ratings were negative, as some users left a high rating while complaining about Genshin in the review. It’s confusing why Genshin players feel unheard, since their discontent has taken over all of the tags related to the anniversary. Honkai Impact and Tears of Themis were the hardest hit, since those games were also developed by miHoYo.

The Genshin community is starting to develop a reputation for harassing parties unrelated to their discontent. Just two days ago, the English voice actress for Genshin character Kokomi tweeted that it was unacceptable to harass voice actors for a game studio’s decisions. This was in reference to how the Chinese voice actress for Kokomi was forced to cancel a livestream due to the harassment she received about Kokomi’s lackluster gameplay.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the entirety of the English gacha community has heard you complaining about the anniversary rewards. We get it. Now please stop dragging random parties into your personal beef with miHoYo.