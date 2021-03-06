Genshin Impact's 1.4 Update Comes Out March 17, Adds A New Character And Mini-Games

Screenshot : miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s next big update releases on March 17 and with it comes the start of a new event, the Windblume Festival, bringing new mini-games, a new playable character, the opportunity to go on dates with select characters, and some quality of life changes.

The news comes via a post on the PlayStation Blog announcing the update and various details about it. Update 1.4 sees the start of the Windblume Festival, which is described as “a cultural celebration of romance and passion.” After the update is live, players who have reached adventure rank 20 and completed the “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” quest will be invited to this festival of love and passion. During the event, players will be able to spend some “special time” together with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun. During these dates, you’ll have to make different choices to reach different endings.

Also, as part of the festivities, three new mini-games will be available: Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze. The mini-game will have four difficulty levels and most can be played solo or co-op. As you complete these mini-games you’ll earn tickets that can be spent on new rewards including talent level-up materials as well as two new gadgets.

Rosaria “Thorny Benevolence”, a new 4-star playable character, will be added to Genshin Impact during update 1.4. Here’s what Zhenzhong Yi, the Studio Technical Director at Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, had to say about this new character:

“Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius who players may have already encountered during their adventures with Albedo in Dragonspine. Bearing a Cryo Vision, Rosaria is a powerful polearm wielder with an Elemental Skill that allows her to instantly shift behind her enemy, piercing and slashing them to deal Cryo damage. Her Elemental Burst allows her to attack with a mighty slash, causing massive Cryo damage and summoning a frigid Ice Lance that deals continuous Cryo damage to nearby enemies.”

Lastly, two smaller changes are being implemented with update 1.4. Players will now be able to hold five Condensed Resin in their inventory. And folks will be able to lower the world level in both co-op and single-player.



