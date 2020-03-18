Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

GameStop Selling Doom A Day Early As A "Safety Precaution"

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:doom
doomanimal crossinggamestopcovid-19coronavirus
3.6K
5
1
Illustration: @HaleTungsten (Twitter)
Illustration: @HaleTungsten (Twitter)

Doom and Animal Crossing were supposed to be out on the same day (Friday), but as a “safety precaution” GameStop has made the move to sell id’s shooter a day early to avoid crowds.

Advertisement

The two games, once thought inseparable, will now release separately as a precautionary measure to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines on crowd sizes and social distancing.

Note that you’ll have to pick the games up at regular business hours, since midnight launches have been cancelled.

Advertisement

Why the fuck is it Doom getting sold a day early and not Animal Crossing.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

White House Doctor: We Need Millennials To Stay Healthy Because They Know How To Speedrun Video Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Design App Is Basically A Cute-Ass Photoshop

PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass