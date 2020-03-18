GameStop Selling Doom A Day Early As A "Safety Precaution"

Doom and Animal Crossing were supposed to be out on the same day (Friday), but as a “safety precaution” GameStop has made the move to sell id’s shooter a day early to avoid crowds.



Doomguy And Isabelle Are Best Friends The Doomguy is a cool dude who kills demons and does it while running faster than most Olympic… Read more

Advertisement

The two games, once thought inseparable, will now release separately as a precautionary measure to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines on crowd sizes and social distancing.

Note that you’ll have to pick the games up at regular business hours, since midnight launches have been cancelled.



Advertisement

Why the fuck is it Doom getting sold a day early and not Animal Crossing.

