News

The Latest Batch Of March Xbox Game Pass Additions Almost Makes Up For What's Leaving

The service is losing all the Yakuza games this month

Yakuza
By
Ethan Gach
Vikings prepare to fight.
Image: Blizzard

The second set of Xbox Game Pass games for March 2025 have been confirmed and they include plenty of things to look forward too. From apocalyptic RPC Atomfall to the Blizzard Arcade Collection sporting retro co-op delight The Lost Vikings, it’s packed. It’s almost enough to make up for all of the great games leaving the service this month.

Following the bonanza of older roguelikes that kicked March off with Mullet Madjack, Enter the Gungeon, and Monster Train, the next couple of weeks will see some new day-and-date releases join the Netflix-like library on console and PC, including Atomfall, the not quite Fallout-style British RPG where players try to survive a pastoral wasteland while fighting rogue soldiers, death cultists, and robots.

Here’s everything else announced for Game Pass Ultimate and PC this month:

  • 33 Immortals (Game Preview) - March 18
  • Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island – March 20
  • Blizzard Arcade Collection – March 25
  • ﻿Atomfall – March 27

It’s worth noting that Blizzard Arcade Collection and Mythwrecked will both be on Game Pass Standard, which is also getting Train Sim World 5 and Octopath Traveler II in March. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core subscribers, the tier that replaced Xbox Live Gold, are getting their library expanded to include Monkey Sanctuary, Tunic, and Batman: Arkham Knight starting March 26.

The bad news is that this month remains a relative bloodbath for older parts of the Game Pass Ultimate, PC, and Standard libraries. Lies of P, No More Heroes 3, Solar Ash, Evil West, and Yakuza 5 and 6 both left last week. A whole bunch more games are leaving on March 31 as well, including Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Like a Dragon, and Monster Hunter Rise. The good news is that you still have 13 days left to dip into these games, including the 1930s Nazi shooting tactics game The Lamplighter’s League. It was Harebrained Schemes last strategy release before breaking with publisher Paradox Interactive and going independent again.

