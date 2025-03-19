After spending so much time drifting between minor islands, stumbling upon a massive city like Honolulu, in a pirate ship of all things, is quite the spectacle. Of course, despite your arrival being positively dramatic, the locals still want to fight you! But worry not: The city contains much to see and do besides fighting, like mini-games galore, ship customization, and story beats! Here’s what to do first upon reaching Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii!

Do these things first upon visiting Honolulu

Even in the idyllic beachfront that is Honolulu, you’ll find yourself fighting hoodlums, listening to rumors about giant sharks capable of sinking ships, and riding around on motorized segways. The city offers plenty, so long as you know where and what to look for!

Following along with the main story for a bit

If you’re at all like me, then customizing the Goromaru is objective number one upon reaching Honolulu in Chapter Two. However, you must first repair the vessel, which requires a shipwright, which is a time-honored career that’s fallen out of grace in modern-day Hawaii. However, if you follow along with the main story, you’ll meet Clark, a buff old man who claims he can repair any ship on the sea.

But the Goromaru is a big ship, and Clark is old. He can’t handle the job solo, which means hiring Julie. You’ll have to acquire $10,000 to pay for the parts and labor to upgrade your ship. But hey, if you played Infinite Wealth, then you probably know how to make money fast in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, don’t you? Well, if not, then let’s get to it.

Expand your Aloha Links network

Shortly after learning how to fix your ship, you’ll set out in search of a crew. Mei, back at Revolve Bar, will explain Aloha Links, a social media app specific to the islands. It allows you to connect with random passerby, unique characters, and potential crewmates.

It’s not all fun and games, of course. Like most social media, you’ll have to pick a fight occasionally, or defend a buddy from a roving gang of tryhards.

Tackle a few Substories

As you wander the streets of Honolulu, you may occasionally stumble upon various quirky characters, like the mascot in the back alleys near the karaoke bar. These Substories, or the game’s version of side quests, offer branching, short-lived side stories that expand the universe, provide you a fun little excursion, and earn you some cash and, on occasion, helpful items.

There are just over 30 Substories in the game, and you’ll find the majority right here in Honolulu. They’re also an excellent way to give yourself a little break from the sprawling main story!

Hunt bounties

One of the most lucrative ways to earn cash in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is by tracking and beating bounties. Once you reach Honolulu, you’ll gain access to the Police Bounties—a long and growing list of ne’er-do-wells. You’ll find them on your mini-map, marked with a handcuffs icon.

A few of these bounties fly solo, though they still pose a threat. But it’s when you stumble upon a large group of enemies, like the Anti-Social Smokers, that really test your capabilities. It’s worth it for that cold, hard cash, though!

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.