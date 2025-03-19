Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

What To Do First Upon Reaching Honolulu In Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii

It’s okay to put up your pirate hat for a while to tackle some side content in Hawaii!

Yakuza
By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Goromaru approaching Honolulu Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku

After spending so much time drifting between minor islands, stumbling upon a massive city like Honolulu, in a pirate ship of all things, is quite the spectacle. Of course, despite your arrival being positively dramatic, the locals still want to fight you! But worry not: The city contains much to see and do besides fighting, like mini-games galore, ship customization, and story beats! Here’s what to do first upon reaching Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii!

Suggested Reading

New Cartoony Zombie Game Is Perfect On Steam Deck
The Antidote To Sephiroth Posting Is Barret Posting
These 8 Black Mirror Episodes Wound Up Becoming Terrifyingly Relevant
Total Recall: Why Yakuza Is So Much More Than A Japanese GTA
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

New Cartoony Zombie Game Is Perfect On Steam Deck
The Antidote To Sephiroth Posting Is Barret Posting
These 8 Black Mirror Episodes Wound Up Becoming Terrifyingly Relevant
Total Recall: Why Yakuza Is So Much More Than A Japanese GTA
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Do these things first upon visiting Honolulu

The crew exiting a rowboat on the beaches of Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

Amazon’s Like A Dragon: Yakuza Is Already A Divisive Adaptation Of The Beloved Games
Amazon’s New Like A Dragon Show Is Being Made By People Who Really Get The Games

Related Content

Amazon’s Like A Dragon: Yakuza Is Already A Divisive Adaptation Of The Beloved Games
Amazon’s New Like A Dragon Show Is Being Made By People Who Really Get The Games

Even in the idyllic beachfront that is Honolulu, you’ll find yourself fighting hoodlums, listening to rumors about giant sharks capable of sinking ships, and riding around on motorized segways. The city offers plenty, so long as you know where and what to look for!

Advertisement

Following along with the main story for a bit

A screenshot of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii shows a garage shop.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku
Advertisement

If you’re at all like me, then customizing the Goromaru is objective number one upon reaching Honolulu in Chapter Two. However, you must first repair the vessel, which requires a shipwright, which is a time-honored career that’s fallen out of grace in modern-day Hawaii. However, if you follow along with the main story, you’ll meet Clark, a buff old man who claims he can repair any ship on the sea.

But the Goromaru is a big ship, and Clark is old. He can’t handle the job solo, which means hiring Julie. You’ll have to acquire $10,000 to pay for the parts and labor to upgrade your ship. But hey, if you played Infinite Wealth, then you probably know how to make money fast in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, don’t you? Well, if not, then let’s get to it.

Advertisement

Expand your Aloha Links network

The main menu of the Aloha Links social media app in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku
Advertisement

Shortly after learning how to fix your ship, you’ll set out in search of a crew. Mei, back at Revolve Bar, will explain Aloha Links, a social media app specific to the islands. It allows you to connect with random passerby, unique characters, and potential crewmates.

It’s not all fun and games, of course. Like most social media, you’ll have to pick a fight occasionally, or defend a buddy from a roving gang of tryhards.

Advertisement

Tackle a few Substories

The Kamulop mascot Substory in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku
Advertisement

As you wander the streets of Honolulu, you may occasionally stumble upon various quirky characters, like the mascot in the back alleys near the karaoke bar. These Substories, or the game’s version of side quests, offer branching, short-lived side stories that expand the universe, provide you a fun little excursion, and earn you some cash and, on occasion, helpful items.

There are just over 30 Substories in the game, and you’ll find the majority right here in Honolulu. They’re also an excellent way to give yourself a little break from the sprawling main story!

Advertisement

Hunt bounties

A ‘Target Apprehended’ screen for a Police Bounty in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Kotaku
Advertisement

One of the most lucrative ways to earn cash in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is by tracking and beating bounties. Once you reach Honolulu, you’ll gain access to the Police Bounties—a long and growing list of ne’er-do-wells. You’ll find them on your mini-map, marked with a handcuffs icon.

A few of these bounties fly solo, though they still pose a threat. But it’s when you stumble upon a large group of enemies, like the Anti-Social Smokers, that really test your capabilities. It’s worth it for that cold, hard cash, though!

Advertisement

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.