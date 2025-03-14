8 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii

Yeah, playing as a yakuza running around the streets of Japan is cool, but have you ever tried it in Hawaii, while dressed like a pirate with a crew that includes no less than three highly intelligent zoo animals? No, you’re lying, of course you haven’t, which is the secret sauce that makes Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii such a unique, wild ride. The argument between whether ninjas or pirates were cooler is over when you can get you a game that basically does both. God, remember back in the day when the internet was full of fun arguments over who’d win between ninjas and pirates and not, “Is this AI video of the president sucking Elon Musk’s toes like he’s trying to drink from the right grail proper resistance praxis?” We used to be a society, I swear.

Anyway, point is, thanks to the good folks at Ryu Ga Gotoku, we don’t have to choose which of our wild, lawless fantasies to live out. Although, because it’s a Like A Dragon game, it does mean there’s all sorts of little quirks to account for that you probably wouldn’t think you’d have to deal with turning to a life of piracy. Thankfully, we’ve got you very much covered with a few starter tips to help you hoist the colors high.