Fortnite On Switch 2 Is A Massive Improvement

Epic Games has revealed more about the upcoming Switch 2 port of its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. The new version of Fortnite will support mouse controls, a higher framerate, and more on the new Nintendo hardware. It seems like a significant improvement over the janky version currently playable on the OG Switch console.

We’ve known for some time now that Epic was working on a Switch 2 edition of Fortnite. But now that the Switch 2 is out (in some parts of the world at least), Epic has unveiled more information about the new port and how much better it is than the old version on the original Switch that launched back in 2018.

On Switch 2, Fortnite will run at a stable 60 FPS. This is a big increase over the laggy 30 FPS on the older Switch. Epic also confirmed that Fortnite on Switch 2 will boast a higher resolution in both docked and undocked play, as well as a significantly improved draw distance, allowing players to see more detail from further away. And clothing will now have physics, something seen in the other versions of Fortnite on Xbox, PS5, and PC.

Players will need to download the Switch 2 port of Fortnite. Epic says if you do a console transfer from Switch to Switch 2, you’ll need to delete the old port of Fortnite, download the new version, and log in. Then all your skins and goodies should be waiting for you.

Epic also says that Fortnite will support mouse controls on Switch 2 via the console’s advanced Joy-Cons. All modes in Fortnite, including Battle Royale, will support mouse controls on Switch 2. The new port works with the Switch 2's capture button and GameChat system, letting you stream your game while chatting with friends.

And for you super nerds out there, like myself, Epic shared a few more techy details about the new port:

For the hardcore tech folks: full “desktop” renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects.

All in all, it seems like the Switch 2 port of Fortnite will be a comparable experience to playing on PS4 Pro or Xbox Series S, though it won’t be as graphically advanced as the PS5, PS5 Pro, PC, or Xbox Series X ports of the popular game. Still, it’s nice that Nintendo players will have a better way to play Fortnite in the near future, assuming they can get their hands on a Switch 2 when it launches on June 5.

