“This decision has been a difficult one,” event organizers said in a statement on Twitter. “But Megaplex has not forgotten about or abandoned our younger fandom members and is looking into options for events and activities to include all age ranges and their family members.”

Broadly, DeSantis is on a lot of people’s shitlist in Florida for his support of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, such as the colloquially known “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. This affects the furry community because swaths of them identify as queer in one way or another.

His digging his heels into bigoted nonsense has also resulted in an ongoing feud with between the president-wannabe and megalithic corporation Disney, which called for a repeal of the bill last year. So far, the feud has reportedly cost the guy a billion-dollar development plan.