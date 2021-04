Screenshot : Capcom/Netflix

Towards the end of the Resident Evil showcase, Capcom finally released a full-on trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.



A teaser trailer for the series first debuted back in September of last year, and this is not to be confused with the live-action show Netflix show also has in the works.

For more news from the Resident Evil showcase, do check out Kotaku’s previous coverage.