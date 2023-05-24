Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI is clearly interested in telling a dark story of personal struggle set in an unforgiving world. While the bite-sized portions of dialogue on display in the latest trailer don’t offer a tremendous amount of information on a plot that’s already warranted its own system to help demystify it, there’s clearly a tale of struggle, with a world plunged into strife and struggle.

The “Mothercrystals,” described in several previews as the central point of struggle between warring armies and in the recent trailer, might actually be more of a problem for FFXVI’s denizens than a gift. It’s clear that the central struggle of warring armies, which previews have indicated take up an enormous part of the opening, will reveal a more mythic and potentially depressing reality underneath.

The PlayStation Showcase trailer also showed off one of the game’s undeniable strengths: Visual fidelity. Aiming for a high level of cinematic flair, it looks sharp in both cutscenes and in the brief bit of gameplay we saw as Clive gets set to do battle against a lizard monster and other foes; combat has been compared to Devil May Cry in recent previews, which might sound like heresy, but at least it’ll be a fun kind of heresy. And that’s to say nothing of the spectacle of the game’s summons. Known as Eikons, FFXVI will feature gameplay segments focused entirely on epic, kaiju-style battles that’ll look great on a massive 4k screen.

The story might confuse or tire us, but damn Final Fantasy XVI looks pretty.