The 11 Best Final Fantasy Spin-Offs, Ranked

We recently ranked the mainline single-player Final Fantasy games, and noted just how much the series changed and experimented with its formula along the way. The series’ propensity for reinvention is why people are so divided on what even defines a Final Fantasy game.



The funny thing is, while the numbered entries are known for shaking things up, the spin-offs are where Square Enix’s blockbuster RPG franchise can get really weird. We’ve seen numerous Final Fantasy spin-offs over the years, both one-offs and eventual, entire subseries. Some are great, more are good, and others aren’t worth your time. So, after some debate, we narrowed the field down to our 11 favorite Final Fantasy spin-off games and subseries.



We’ll start from the pretty good ones and work our way up to the absolute best…