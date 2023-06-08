Today’s been a good day for Final Fantasy fans. The new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was revealed during today’s Summer Game Fest, finally showing us more of what Square Enix has in store for the second chapter of its re-imagining of a legendary game, and there are some bonkers curve balls.



Take a look at the new trailer for yourself:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

During Final Fantasy VII’s 25th Anniversary livestream back in 2022, Square Enix confirmed that 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake was the first of a trilogy of games, with the second installment of the franchise being christened Rebirth.

Part one of this trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Remake, was unafraid to mess with the OG RPG’s timeline of events. While the ending of Remake left a lot of folks scratching their heads in confusion as to where things might go from there, the opening moments of FFVII Rebirth’s “first look” trailer sent fans into orbit with scenes of Cloud and Sephiroth frolicking in the woods, and a shot of Gongaga’s favorite son walking Cloud to safety.

Final Fantasy VII Remake and its sequels are quite different from mere remasters, featuring new story elements that expand on the original plot from 1997 and the many side stories told in games like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII over the years. As such, fans have long speculated about what this new addition to the story might mean for the fates of certain characters.

The third installment of the FFVII Remake trilogy, currently unnamed, will be released in the future.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is slated to release in winter of 2023 for PlayStation 5.

