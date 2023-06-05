Square Enix’s tweet states that “players will be able to journey across the wide and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom.” But that’s not all Square Enix has had to share recently.

Not only has the developer stated that Rebirth will contain a “chain of narrative developments” that will involve “each character’s destiny,” but players won’t necessarily have to play the first entry, Remake, to experience Rebirth.

While that’s good news for those who may not to get to play Remake in time, since there isn’t a firm release date, if you’re at all interested in the world of Final Fantasy VII and its complex interlocking narrative, you probably should play Final Fantasy VII Remake. And the original. And maybe the remake of Crisis Core.


Don’t worry, though. You don’t have to watch Advent Children.