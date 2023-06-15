Earlier turn-based Final Fantasy games where battles took place in separate areas from the main overworld were great about trying to add cinematic flourishes to help the numbers-based action feel more dynamic and engaging. By making the mid-fight menus active in their own way, Final Fantasy XVI continues that ethos and makes the transition between real-time action and text-based character fiddling less jarring.

The demo is chock full of other fun details as well, like 16-bit avatars pumping their fists on the save screen. The save data itself carries over to the purchased game for anyone interested in downloading it for free and giving the game a shot. Finishing the prologue even unlocks a second mini-demo just focused on higher level combat. I’ll withhold final judgment until finishing the full game, but I’m already enjoying what I’m seeing.

         