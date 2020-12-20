FIFA 21 Has Some Good Looking Hair

I don’t play sports games. I don’t even watch sports. But I’m always impressed by some good looking, next-gen hair. And the latest FIFA game on next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X has some damn fine hair.

I know nothing about soccer games, so it’s possible FIFA 21 is a terrible game filled with bugs and other problems. But whatever, look at this hair tech as featured in a new Digital Foundry video.

Gifs don’t do it justice. It looks a bit like TressFX, the tech that some games have used to do nicer looking hair . But this seems more lifelike and gorgeous. I’m now jealous of digital soccer players and their fake hair.

A nd yes, it might be a bit too bouncy, but many of these players are rich and can afford quality hair products, so I’m just assuming they have great, silky, and bouncy hair.

