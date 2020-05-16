This GTA V Graphics Mod Makes The 7-Year-Old Game Look (Almost) Photorealistic

Over the years, many talented modders have improved the visual look of Grand Theft Auto V on PC. But this new mod is the most impressive I’ve seen yet, with a trailer that rivals anything put out by big game studios.



This mod is called NaturalVision Evolved and it seems to an overhaul of a previous mod, NaturalVisision Remastered. Both mods are developed primarily by Razed, with support from other modders. The trailer for this new mod is one of the best trailers I’ve seen for a mod.

NaturalVision Evolved is a big leap forward for GTA V graphics mods. It adds entirely new textures to the game that help add more depth and realism to things like bricks and stone. It also features vastly improved real-time reflections with puddles now showing NPCs walking around. Lighting ha s also been improved, using raytraced global illumination.

There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes in this mod, according to the Youtube description.

“NaturalVision Evolved (NVE) is a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage. Numerous changes were made to the environmental weather, lighting system, ambient colors, tone mapping, world textures, building models, and much more in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality.”

Also, in the Youtube comments for the trailer, the mod creator Razed explained that while making this trailer they ran into some errors with the in-game capture tools. “The mod actually looks better in-game than it does in this trailer.”

This new graphics mod is currently in early access and can only be downloaded by folks who support Razed on Patreon at the $10 level.