FBC: Firebreak Follows In Helldivers 2's Footsteps As It Reveals Release Date, Pricing, And Battle Pass

FBC: Firebreak is Remedy Entertainment’s unexpected foray into the multiplayer shooter genre. Set in the occult office space world of Control, the co-op experience is unlike anything the Alan Wake 2 maker has ever done before and it now has a release date. The Finnish studio revealed that FBC: Firebreak is out in June and shared details about the game’s battle pass that make it sound very similar to the one in Helldivers 2.

Announced during a livestream with the developers on Thursday, FBC: Firebreak launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 17 at the price of $40. As previously confirmed, it’ll also be available via Game Pass on console and PC, as well as PlayStation Plus via the Extra and Premier tiers. Most importantly, Remedy explained on Steam how the game’s post-launch content will roll out and be monetized.

Similar to Helldivers 2's Warbonds, Firebreak’s battle passes are called Requisitions. There will be free and paid tiers, each unlocking new weapons, cosmetics, and other items. The “free” Requisitions are purchased with in-game currency while the premium ones are purchased with real money. All Requisitions will also remain permanently available in-game, following the trend kicked-off by Halo: Infinite and others.

Here’s how the grind works in more detail, per Remedy:

Earn Lost Assets by completing Jobs.

Spend them to unlock items in any Requisition you have acquired.

Unlocking items isn’t fully linear; rather, you can choose what you want to unlock.

You can progress multiple Requisitions at once.

So yes, for anyone who’s played Helldivers 2 it should all sound pretty familiar. It makes sense for Firebreak to borrow from that system given both games following a similar session-based PVE gameplay loop. Remedy also confirmed plans for ongoing free post-launch updates in the form of two new missions coming after release, with additional content slated to arrive in 2026.

But it doesn’t sound like Remedy’s trying to drown players in an endless grind. Instead, Firebreak sounds like live service gaming-lite: it’s not a game you ever really “beat” but it also isn’t meant to feel like a second job, another balancing act Helldivers 2 nailed.

