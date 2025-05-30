“The President of Super Earth has been killed in action by the Illuminate during the fall of Prosperity City.” That was the message that greeted Helldivers 2 players when they logged on last night in one last bid to repel their invading squid-like foes. Some truthers think the hit was inside job. When the dust settled Friday morning, the battle to save Super Earth was over and players had succeeded in winning the extraction shooter’s biggest showdown since it launched. Pus they got a new battle station to celebrate.

“The devastation wrought upon our home is immense,” read the latest in-game dispatch from Arrowhead Game Studios. “Only two Mega Cities remain standing: Prosperity City and Equality-on-Sea. The remainder have been vacated by the enemy, having suffered catastrophic damage at their hands.” New Major Orders are still pending, but in the meantime players get to vote on where to move the new DSS battle station that aided in the fight, and that provides extra military bonuses to Helldivers fighting on whatever planet it orbits.

For anyone who missed the last two weeks, a brief series of entries on the Galactic Map recaps the events from the Illuminate’s arrival and torching of Mars and other planets, all the way through players’ epic last stand to protect Equality-on-Sea (Helldivers’ version of Shanghai). A lot of creative military tactics were improvised and deployed to take down the massive invading Leviathan ships, and a wave of negative Steam reviews, purportedly from Chinese players angry, due to a potential mistranslation, about why they couldn’t seem to fully liberate Equality-on-Sea, appears to have subsided.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. Arrowhead Game Studios might take some time before kicking off whatever it has planned to let players catch their breath. Maybe the development team is lining up a revenge campaign, or maybe there’s still another shoe to drop and Super Earth isn’t quite in the clear after all. A new president? In this economy? Maybe they’re just an Illuminate plant after all, ready to control Super Earth from within. The beauty of Helldivers 2's fascist space satire is that nothing is ever quite out of the question.

May kicked off one of Helldivers 2's biggest balance patches and content updates in some time, including a new Warbond battle pass with additional melee weapons and the ability to level up and customize most of the shooter’s guns. I wouldn’t bet on any other big updates anytime soon. That said, Summer Game Fest is just around the corner and Arrowhead used host Geoff Keighley’s last big gaming showcase to announce the addition of the Illuminate to the fray. Who knows what’s in store for the second half of Helldivers 2's second year?

