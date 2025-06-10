Massive Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Costs More Than Most Video Games

AMC and Marvel’s new Fantastic Four: First Steps popcorn bucket now has a price tag, and if you want to get your hands on this massive Galactus-shaped popped corn vessel, you’ll need to spend $80. Yikes.

Black Ops 7, Invincible Vs & More — Here Are The 5 Games That Stole Microsoft’s Show CC Share Subtitles Off

English Black Ops 7, Invincible Vs & More — Here Are The 5 Games That Stole Microsoft’s Show

I’ll admit that I was genuinely surprised when, earlier this month, Marvel and AMC first teased and then unveiled the Galactus popcorn bucket. The thing is bonkers and seems way too big to actually be used as a popcorn bucket in a crowded movie theater. The Galactus bucket is 17 inches tall and covered in a faux-metal outer skin. It looks pretty good and even includes LED lights in the eyes. But something this big and fancy doesn’t come cheap. And if you want one of these big heads, you’ll have to spend the same amount of money on it as you would on a copy of Mario Kart World.

Advertisement

The new AMC Galactus bucket is listed on the website for an eye-watering $79.95, and that’s before tax! This high price was officially revealed a few days ago, but has started making the rounds via social media and Reddit as people react to the idea of spending $80+ on a bucket of popcorn. But hey, AMC does confirm that the container includes a free large order of popcorn. Honestly, it should come with a free drink, too.

Advertisement

“Motherfucker, I work at a theatre and we can BARELY sell the $20-$30 novelty buckets until we start discounting them because they don’t sell for shit,” said one user on Bluesky. I’ve heard similar stories while talking to other AMC employees about these gimmick buckets for a future report.

Advertisement

Many tell me that they will sit around for ages, and sometimes are sold for a few dollars a few weeks after the movie hits theaters. Although at the same time, I’m also told that there are people out there who collect these buckets and will call ahead to procure one and not even watch the movie it’s based on. So, as always, when you incredulously ask, “Is anyone going to buy this?” the answer is still yes.

.

