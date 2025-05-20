Tom Cruise Is A Movie Theater Popcorn Sicko

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous and successful actors in history. He’s starred in huge movies and franchises. He’s pulled off some of the most amazing stunts ever performed on film. And he’s become Hollywood’s ambassador of Going To The Movies. But I can’t relate to any of that. So let’s talk instead about how this famous dude seems be a big movie theater popcorn sicko.

On May 20, the official Mission: Impossible Twitter account posted a short video of Cruise chatting up AMC employees during a big pre-release screening of the latest entry in the long-running series. As he talks about the upcoming film, Final Reckoning, Cruise can be seen eating popcorn in his distinctive way.

We can also see the famous actor munching on popcorn in this same way in a different video recently posted to social media. Once again, Cruise can be seen carrying a bucket of popcorn with one hand and chucking small handfuls of the snack food into his mouth with the other.

It’s a bit odd, but it looks cooler than how I eat popcorn at a movie theater. (I just grab a big handful of the stuff, smoosh it into my face, and eat it like a pony being fed at a petting zoo.)

If these were the only clips of Tom Cruise eating popcorn, well, I’d not be writing this blog. But this is just the latest evidence that Tom Cruise, the movie star, is a popcorn sicko. Here’s a clip of him leaving that AMC theater while eating more popcorn. There’s also a video of Cruise walking by someone and pointing out that they already ate all of their popcorn before the movie had even started. Here’s a clip from 2015 of Cruise warning people to hold onto their popcorn during that year’s big Mission: Impossible movie, Rogue Nation.

ScreenSlam

Apparently, before this recent Final Reckoning screening, Cruise asked the assembled audience of critics and reporters if they all had popcorn. Once he seemed satisfied that, yes, they all had plenty of the popular buttery snack, he then admitted how much popcorn he eats during a movie. Cruise reportedly eats two buckets of popcorn while enjoying a film. As someone who has had to routinely leave a movie right before it starts to refill my bucket, I get it, dude.

I am far from the first person to recognize that Cruise really seems to have an affinity for the stuff. In 2023, a short video of Cruise eating popcorn and talking about how much he loved it went semi-viral.

“I love my popcorn. Movies. Popcorn,” said Cruise in the 2023 clip. And I have to agree with the man. Movie theater popcorn rocks.