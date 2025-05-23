Tom Cruise's Hair In Every Mission: Impossible Movie, Ranked

The Mission: Impossible film series is, unlike most Hollywood franchises, built less around lore and callbacks and more around recurring moments we expect each time we sit down in our seats to watch the latest entry. I expect to see people in lifelike masks, some twists, some turns, a few dangerous stunts, a car or motorcycle chase, and a villain trying to do something terrible. Oh, and one more thing I expect: Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt sporting a new hairstyle.

Yes, in nearly every Mission: Impossible movie, Cruise is rocking a new hairdo. Sometimes his hair is long. We like that. Sometimes it’s short. We aren’t as excited about that. So we decided to rank each of these haircuts from worst to best.

And before we hop into the list, just a heads-up that we are only focusing on the main movies starring Cruise. This isn’t about the OG show or any of the games or whatever. We are only ranking cinematic hair, the best kind of hair. Anyway, here’s the best haircut out of all the Mission: Impossible movies...