As you may know, Bethesda’s mega-popular RPG series Fallout is headed to a TV series. This is top of mind again because new pictures from the set of the upcoming post-nuclear Amazon adaptation leaked sometime in the past 24 hours. Live-action video game adaptations are getting pretty good these days, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see that the sets look very, very authentic to the actual Bethesda games.

Originally inspired by the GURPS tabletop role-playing game, Interplay’s Fallout premiered on PC in 1997, with a sequel following the next year. A pair of spin-off games dotted the ‘00s before a canceled sequel to 1998’s Fallout 2 would pave the way for Bethesda, of all companies, to pick up the franchise and build Fallout 3 in 2008 for PCs and consoles. After a critically acclaimed spin-off, a so-so direct sequel, and a strange attempt at a live-service game created under abusive working conditions, Amazon announced in 2020 that a live-action adaptation would arrive on the company’s streaming service. Not much has been said about the show since.

Though the original leak post on the Fallout 4 subreddit has had its images removed by mods, the apparent pictures of the TV production have since popped up on Twitter, showing off sets that look torn directly out of Fallout 3 or 4.

While so much is yet unknown about this show, the set images, if real, provide a bit of insight. It appears a “Vault 32” will play some kind of role, and the child’s room in one of the images looks very much like opening scenes from Fallout 3. Another shows a farmhouse directly outside of a vault.

These aren’t the first leaks to spring from the upcoming TV show. A little less than a month ago, PC Gamer reported on leaks allegedly showing off show props for the series’ classic power armor suits. Back in July of this year, Eurogamer spotted a “Super Duper Mart” which was not, as you might’ve assumed, the natural habitat of Staten Island. Though you could’ve fooled me.

Not everything we’ve come to learn about the show has come from leaks. In July, the official Xbox News Twitter account stated that filming for the show was underway. A few weeks ago, actor Walton Goggins also shared a post to his Instagram outside his trailer where a single character name was taped, “Ghoul.” It’s not clear if Goggins is or is not in costume in this picture.

If you’ve played Fallout: New Vegas, then you know the setting is ripe for fun storytelling, so in theory there could be a fun show in store for us. Alternatively, the show could just be about liberating another settlement that needs your help or endlessly searching for your stupid dad or something.