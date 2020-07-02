Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Bethesda Announces Fallout TV Show

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Bethesda Announces iFallout/i TV Show
Screenshot: Bethesda

Today, Amazon and Bethesda officially announced a TV show set in the Fallout universe, being produced by the creators behind HBO’s Westworld.

Bethesda posted a short teaser video for the show on the official Fallout Twitter account. The teaser contains almost nothing beyond an old TV and a test pattern asking folks to “Please stand by.”

Variety has more details about the new Fallout show, which has already received a full series commitment from Amazon and will be streamed on Prime. The show is being created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the duo behind the popular and successful Westworld over on HBO. They plan on capturing the “harsh tone” of the original games, but will also include some of the sillier moments too. No word on if the creators plan on including numerous scenes where characters get stuck in the world or randomly lose all their progress.

No date was given for when the Fallout show will be released.

