Fallout: New Vegas' Fan Remake Is Coming Along Nicely

Luke Plunkett
Fallout 4: New Vegas is a very ambitious mod that’s not just trying to recreate New Vegas inside Fallout 4, but is having to re-record every line of dialogue as well. That would be enough work to kill 99% of fan projects, but these guys are still plugging away.

This new video shows some of the progress they’ve been making. The voice acting is great!

If you’re wondering just how much better it looks than (and how close it sounds to) the original,let’s travel back to 2010:

Of course, having one short dialogue sequence completed doesn’t speak to how close they are to finishing the rest of the game, but sometimes with big mods like these it’s just nice to get some proof of life from time to time.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

