Starfield Won’t Show Sex, But Will Talk About How Kinky It Was

We’re finally getting another update on what sort of content we might expect to see in Bethesda’s upcoming spacefaring RPG, Starfield. Rather than coming directly from its publisher, however, we’re getting this information from the game’s ESRB rating. The advisory board’s description reveals that the game will allow you to share a bed with other characters and engage in a little bit of pillow talk. And true to Bethesda tradition, your character will be able to take drugs to enhance your gameplay experience.

“The game contains some suggestive material in the dialogue, and after sharing a bed with characters,” says the video game content rating board’s description of Starfield. “A fictional drug (Aurora) is prominent in the game, with a section involving players’ characters working in an illicit drug lab; players can also obtain Aurora by stealing or buying it from vendors (consuming Aurora results in a distortion effect on the screen).” Oh, and the characters get to say “fuck.”

While we’ve previously reported that Starfield will not explicitly depict sex, it seems that the game will be very clear in communicating that sex has happened. The dialogue includes bangers such as “Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing,” and “I’m all for getting a little wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.” There’s also a cringey line that likens life to a fatal sexually transmitted disease. I get that sex-related dialogue is hard to write, but they should have left this one in the drafts, IDK.

Drug use is less novel for the studio behind the Fallout games, but you can homebrew drugs in a lab if you want to roleplay some Breaking Bad. According to the website, you can create the narcotic Aurora yourself, or you can purchase it from vendors. If your character consumes it, you’ll be subject to a “distortion” on the screen.

Bethesda games have had drugs and sex in them for years. Addiction has been a character debuff since the very first Fallout game. Sex workers have appeared in every game in the series, and you could sometimes “sleep” next to certain NPCs. Starfield’s sexual content sounds fairly underwhelming when we live in a world with BioWare and CD Projekt Red RPGs.

But I’m excited for you, Bethesda fans. At this rate, maybe you’ll finally get to fuck a dragon in Elder Scrolls VIII by 2035.