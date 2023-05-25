In Fallout: New Vegas, the U.S. is a burnt, neon wasteland populated by selfish and aggressive groups across the Mojave Wasteland, once known as California, Arizona, and Nevada. In a 2010 Kotaku review, Senior Editor Luke Plunkett wrote that New Vegas “is a role-playing game that you can really sink your teeth into. If you’ve got the time—and more importantly, the patience—to overlook the game’s technical ‘characteristics.’”

But the game’s notorious launch day bugs have been mostly squashed in the last decade. The Ultimate Edition released in 2012 and brought some improvements and expansions, including story add-ons (“Dead Money,” “Honest Hearts,” “Old World Blues,” and “Lonesome Road”) and extra item packs (Courier’s Stash, Gun Runners Arsenal).

“Whether you’re a seasoned explorer of the Mojave or playing the game for the first time, you’ll find there are more friends and enemies to make, more consequences to your actions and more opportunities to live in glory or infamy throughout the Wasteland,” the Epic Games description of the Ultimate Edition says. “The choices you make will be as crucial to your survival as ever.”

I say you choose to download a free game that, despite its flaws, people have spent years loving desperately. After Epic Games’ New Vegas offer expires, it will reveal the “mystery game” set to take its place. You better hurry up and take advantage of its current offer before you get stuck with Nancy Drew for Windows 7.

 