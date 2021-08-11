It’s time once again for Nintendo’s Indie World, a semi-regular showcase of some of the cool indie games coming to the Switch in the coming months. This latest presentation features a combination of exciting, brand-new games and old favorites making their Nintendo Switch debut. Here’s all the Nintendo Indies shown off today.



These Nintendo Indie World events have been far more regular than Nintendo Directs as of late. This is the second presentation of 2021, the last being April’s event that brought Fez to the Switch. The December 2020 presentation brought Among Us to Switch fans, while last August’s presentation brought us Spiritfarer.

Let’s see if this show’s games can keep up with those previous shows’ hype.

Indies Launching On Switch Today

It wouldn’t be a Nintendo Indie World presentation without a bunch of games dropping today.

Axiom Verge 2

A new hero explores the bizarre Metroidvania world of Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge.



Boyfriend Dungeon

It’s a dungeon-crawling dating sim from Kitfox Games.

Garden Story



Solve puzzles. Build gardens. What more could you want?

Islanders: Console Edition

From Grizzly Games and Coatsink, Islanders is a cool little game about building up small civilizations on tiny islands.

Necrobarista: Final Pour

Who doesn’t want to play a game about service the dead their final drinks?

Switch Indies For The Fall And Beyond

Here’s a bunch of indies you’ll be able to play on the Switch by the end of the year.

Eastward — September 16

Tetris Effect Connected — October 8

TOEM — Fall

Loop Hero — Holiday



Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon — Holiday

Not Due ‘Til 2022

Might as well start planning for the next year while we’re at it, it’s not as far away as we think.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

From Team Reptile, this is pretty much Jet Set Radio and there ain’t no one gonna tell me different. If it comes out and is nothing like Jet Set Radio, I will eat my hat.

Far: Changing Tides

Metal Slug Tactics

The Obligatory Sizzle Reel

The usual indie sizzle real starts around the 48-minute mark in the video archive.

See anything you like?