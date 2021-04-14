Everything Announced During Today's Nintendo Indie World

Screenshot : Nintendo

Another Nintendo Indie World presentation, another batch of cool little games coming to the Switch between today and months from now. From Fez, The Longing and There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension out later today to next year’s GetsuFumaDen: Undying World, here’s the indies Nintendo showed off today.



First off, let’s talk Fez, a game that Nintendo decided to bury in its showcase sizzle reel for some off reason. It’s out today, and it’s not alone.

Later Today

Screenshot : Nintendo

The Longing from Studio Seufz is part point and click adventure, part idle game where the player has to wait 400 days for his ki ng’s powers to reawaken.



Screenshot : Nintendo

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension from Draw Me A Pixel is a comedy adventure game that swears there is no game.



May

Screenshot : Nintendo

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield runner is a futuristic runner that slides onto the Switch on May 19.

July

Screenshot : Nintendo

Cris Tales from Dreams Uncorporated is a handcrafted JRPG coming to the Switch on July 20.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Last Stop, a third-person adventure game from developer Variable State and publisher Annapurna Interactive, is due out in July.

Later This Year

Screenshot : Nintendo

Road 96 is a procedural road trip adventure from developer DigixArt, coming this summer.

Tribute Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, coming to Switch later this year, is an old-school beat-em-up in the vein of Turtles in Time.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Coming this fall to the Switch, Aztech Forgotten Gods is an action-adventure game inspired by Aztec mythology.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Skul: The Hero Slayer from South Paw Games is a platformer featuring more than 90 playable characters which the player can change into by swapping heads. It’s due out this summer.



Olli Olli World by Roll7 is the latest game in the Olli Olli skateboarding series, an open-world skateboarding platform adventure of epic proportions. It’s coming this winter.



Screenshot : Nintendo

Also from Annapurna Interactive, Hindsight is a gorgeous indie puzzle adventure from developer Joel McDonald about an older woman reminiscing about her family. It’s coming later this year.

Hey kids, it’s a The House of the Dead Remake. I swear, the things Nintendo leaves in a sizzle reel.

Nintendo saved Oxenfree II: Lost Signals for the very last. Night School Studios’ eerie sequel arrives on Switch in 2021.

Next Year

Screenshot : Nintendo

GetsuFumaDen: Undying World from Konami and GuruGuru pairs skill-based combat with a lovely Japanese art aesthetic sometime in 2022.



All that, plus a sizzle reel of games found at the 47:40 mark in the video below.

Phew, that’s a lot of indies. What are you looking forward to?