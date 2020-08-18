Everything Announced During Today's Nintendo Indie World

Raji: An Ancient Epic Screenshot : Nintendo

Did you catch Nintendo’s Indie World presentation today on YouTube? Nintendo showed off more than 20 indie hits on their way to the Switch, including a handful that are out later today. Don’t worry if you missed it, we kept track.



Advertisement

First off we’ve got the big news. Supergiant’s Hades, that silly Epic Game Store exclusive, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall. You can read more about that here. Another big deal is a free multiplayer update coming to Untitled Goose Game on September 23. Mind you that’s across all versions of the game, including Steam, which launches that very day.

Rather than go through the game announcements as they appeared in the presentation, let’s start with the games coming out today.

Advertisement

Out Today

Screenshot : Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer makes its debut on Nintendo Switch later today. It’s a cozy management sim about dying and saying goodbye. Sounds uplifting!

Raji: An Ancient Epic, a game based on ancient Hindu and Balinese mythology, launches today as a timed console exclusive on Switch.

Advertisement

A Short Hike Screenshot : adamgyru

Another timed exclusive launching today is A Short Hike, the incredibly mellow PC game from last year.

Advertisement

Manifold Garden Screenshot : William Chyr Studio

Perspective-twisting puzzler Manifold Garden, until now an Apple Arcade exclusive, comes out on Switch later today.

Advertisement

Takeshi and Hiroshi Screenshot : Oink Games

Another Apple Arcade game, puppet-based RPG Takeshi and Hiroshi, launches on Switch later today.

Advertisement

Evergate Screenshot : Stone Lantern Games

Finally, Stone Lantern Games’ haunting and ethereal afterlife adventure, Evergate, is coming to the Switch later today as well.

Advertisement

Coming Out Later This Year

Hypnospace Outlaw Screenshot : Tendershoot

Advertisement

Not out today but pretty damn soon, ‘90s hacking game Hypnospace Outlaw comes to Switch on August 27, with a demo later today.

Torchlight III Screenshot : Echstra Games

Advertisement

This fall the Switch gets multiplayer dungeon crawler Torchlight III, complete with an exclusive in-game pet. How fancy.

Coming In 2021

Garden Story Screenshot : Picogram

Advertisement

Garden Story, the delightful farming RPG from Picogram, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.



Subnautica Screenshot : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Advertisement

Underwater survival hit Subnautica is making the jump to Nintendo Switch next year along with its sequel, Subnautica Below Zero.

Screenshot : Gummy Cat

Advertisement

Bear and Breakfast, a wilderness hotel sim from Gummy Cat, is a timed console exclusive for Switch that launches in 2021. It looks adorable.

Screenshot : Nerial/Devolver Digital

Advertisement

Finally, we have gambling game Card Shark, which makes its debut on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

But Wait, There’s A Bit More

The whole thing wrapped up with an indie game montage because that’s the only way to do it. Jump to 19:45 in the video below to check it out.

See anything you like?