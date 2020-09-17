Everything Nintendo Announced In Today's Partner Showcase

Illustration : Supergiant Games

Today, Nintendo dropped a 16-minute Direct Mini, focused on third-party games. While not as earth-shattering as juicy new next-gen console details, we finally got confirmation of some long-anticipated titles. (What’s up, Monster Hunter?) Here’s everything that was announced:

A new Monster Hunter is coming to Switch

Capcom also announced

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise is coming out December 4. You can customize your instructors’ outfits, so, in addition to fun rhythm elements, it’s also dress-up sim.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, a new entry in the long-running series, is coming some time next summer. The main character, Zed, gets stronger the more he dies—and, get this, the max level is nearly 100,000,000, which is way higher than I can count.

The Chicago-set, mob-themed tactical role-playing game Empire of Sin was teased again. While the game’s ragtime jazz and roaring ‘20s feel are enticing, no Switch release date was announced.

Shoot people in Sniper Elite 4, planned for “Holiday 2020.”

The Long Dark is getting a Switch release later today.

Hades, the roguelike from Supergiant that’s been in early access on PC since December 2018 is coming to Switch—today! If you’re a fan of roguelikes, the Greek mytheme, or any of Supergiant’s stellar games, trust me, this one’s for you. We’ll have more details about it later today.

Balan Wonderworld, the funky 3D platformer made by two Sega legends

Rune Factory 5 is coming to Switch some time next year. You can ride sheep. Also, in a totally novel narrative twist, you play as a young person with no memories.

Like its predecessor, this year’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting a Switch release... later today! one of the year’s best platformers

Advertisement

And that’s it! Still no news about Bravely Default II. Hopefully, we’ll get a release announcement some time between now and the heat death of the universe. Watch the stream in its entirety below.