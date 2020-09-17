Newest Nintendo Switch Direct Ended With An Xbox Game

Screenshot : Nintendo

Announced earlier today during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, the cute Metroidvania platformer Ori and The Will of The Wisps is coming to the Nintendo Switch later today.

Originally released last ye ar on Xbox One and PC, Ori and The Will of The Wisps is the sequel to 2015's Ori and The Blind Forest. Both games were developed by Moon Studios and published by Microsoft Games. Blind Forest was also released on Switch back in 2019.

