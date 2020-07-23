Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Two Sega Legends Are Making A 3D Platformer For Square Enix

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:balan wonderworld
balan wonderworldsquare enixxboxkotakucoreSonic Team
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Two Sega Legends Are Making A 3D Platformer For Square Enix
Image: Square Enix

Today, during the pre-show for Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event, Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka, Sonic and Nights Into Dreams co-creator Naoto Ohshima, and publisher Square Enix announced Balan Wonderworld, a new action-platformer in which costumes unlock unique abilities.

The game will contain over 80 costumes, each with their own powers. You’ll use them to solve puzzles. The art style is more ornate than Sonic, evoking another, lesser-known Sonic Team classic, Nights Into Dreams.

Advertisement

It’s coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X in spring 2021.

DISCUSSION

firedragon400
MegaBlastoise

Just to note, it’s also coming to all other consoles, including the Switch.