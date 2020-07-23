Two Sega Legends Are Making A 3D Platformer For Square Enix

Image : Square Enix

Today, during the pre-show for Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event, Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka, Sonic and Nights Into Dreams co-creator Naoto Ohshima, and publisher Square Enix announced Balan Wonderworld, a new action-platformer in which costumes unlock unique abilities.



The game will contain over 80 costumes, each with their own powers. You’ll use them to solve puzzles. The art style is more ornate than Sonic, evoking another, lesser-known Sonic Team classic, Nights Into Dreams.

Advertisement

It’s coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X in spring 2021.