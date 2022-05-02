Darth Vader is a powerful Sith Lord capable of defeating the biggest, baddest, and most dangerous foes in the galaxy. And now, thanks to a talented modder, one of the most iconic villains in cinema history has been added to the PC version of Elden Ring. Impressive. Most impressive.



As you probably already know, Star Wars characters don’t normally appear in Elden Ring. However, over on Nexus Mods, two creators have teamed up and released an armor swap mod for Elden Ring’s ”confessor” set. Once installed, the confessor armor will be visually modified into Darth Vader’s famous black suit, complete with helmet, boots, and cape. The mod, which was uploaded last month, was created by modders drs2 and Xelerate.

FromSoftware / Xelerate ( YouTube

Now if you combine this Darth Vader outfit with a lightsaber mod also created and uploaded by Xelerate you can create your very own Darth Vader open-world action-RPG. Sure, you won’t be fighting aliens or rebels, but those didn’t put up much of a fight anyway. Besides, the world of Elden Ring could use some sick lightsaber action. As good as the game is, it’s sorely lacking in that department.



Over on YouTube, user lolmetwice did just that—mixing the Darth Vader outfit with the lightsaber mod—and decided to fight one of Elden Ring’s most well-known bosses: Godrick the Grafted. Of course, we’re talking about Darth Vader here, so it should come as no surprise that the former Jedi was able to easily defeat Godrick, taking only a few hits in the process.

FromSoftware / lolmetwice ( YouTube

If you want to play as Darth Vader yourself in FromSoftware’s biggest RPG yet, you just need to head over to Nexus mods and download the Vader armor mod and the separate lightsaber mod. Then it’s just a case of following a few simple instructions, including dragging the necessary files into the correct Elden Ring folders and setting your game to play in offline mode. In no time, you’ll be playing as Darth Vader.



Just remember: Elden Ring mods, including ones that add Grand Theft Auto characters or Homer Simpson to the game, are only available on PC. That’s the power of an open platform like the computer: You can create and play all the cursed content you want.





