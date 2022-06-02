The third and most recent episode of the newest Disney Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, featured a pretty big and wild appearance by a classic character. That moment probably distracted a lot of folks from a less big, but also cool reference to the Respawn-developed video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



The rest of this story is filled with Fallen Order and Kenobi spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the latest episode or played that game yet and care about this kind of stuff, stay away!



Yesterday’s episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a climactic meeting between the older, out-of-practice Kenobi and the deadly powerful Sith Lord himself, Darth Vader, aka Anakin Skywalker, aka the kid Kenobi trained in the prequels. So to say this was a big moment for the two icons is a bit of an understatement, and while I had some reservations about this rumored meeting, I think the show did a great job with it.



But I’m not here to talk about that moment, or Vader dragging Kenobi through burning fire, even if it was a wild, evil and memorable scene. Instead, I’m here to talk about the Inquisitor’s headquarters, a location that first appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



The Inquisitors include characters like Reva, The Grand Inquisitor, and the other folks wearing all back and wielding red spinning staff sabers as seen in the Obi-Wan show. They are a group of dark side warriors that help Vader and the Emperor find, catch, turn or kill the remaining Jedi and force-sensitive children. And these force-wielding Jedi hunters call Fortress Inquisitorius their home base. This armored, tall and imposing base is located on the water-covered moon of Nur and we first spotted it in the early trailers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, in the new episode of the show, we got to see more of it, including a hangar area and underwater meeting room. And it was oh-so familiar.



While this is the first time we’ve seen the fortress in live-action, it originally appeared in 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, after first being teased in a Darth Vader comic.



In Fallen Order, we learn that the large fort is where the Empire tortures and turns Jedi into Inquisitors. The main character of the game, Cal Kestis, eventually heads to this large facility to get back a Holocron containing the names of young force-sensitive individuals, and barely escapes Darth Vader. In the game, we see an interrogation chamber and underwater tunnels and rooms that are part of the fortress.



Last month, in the lead-up to Obi-Wan’s premiere, Ewan McGregor—the actor who famously plays the beloved Jedi Master—teased a connection with a video game. Many speculated that the game was Fallen Order and this latest episode seems to confirm those theories.



This isn’t the first time elements of Fallen Order have popped up in Star Wars shows on Disney+. The Bad Batch animated series featured a planet from the game in one episode, and a droid model that first appeared in the game popped up in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year. And just recently, Kestis made a brief, unnamed cameo in a new Star Wars book.



Now I wonder: Will Cal Kestis himself make an appearance in one of these live-action Star Wars shows? The game’s character was modeled on his voice actor Cameron Monaghan after all.



Or will we have to wait until next year’s Fallen Order sequel releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC to catch up with the red-headed Jedi? Or maybe he will pop up in one of the 4000 upcoming Star Wars video games we can look forward to over the next few years?