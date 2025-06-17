Elden Ring Nightreign's Most Mysterious Monster Is A Walking Building Almost Nobody's Seen

It was my very first match in Elden Ring Nightreign. I loaded in and my team was dropped in the southern part of the map by the swampy marshes. I had no idea what I was doing or where to go. We stumbled upon a towering building. It looked like a turtle made of rock with a cathedral for a shell. We tried to fight it but couldn’t hurt it. We moved on. Over 60 hours later I haven’t seen another one. I’m not alone.

The Wandering Mausoleum is a creature from Elden Ring. There are seven of them around that game’s map, and defeating one lets you duplicate any boss remembrance. In Nightreign, all you have to do is scale it to go inside and duplicate one of your existing armaments (without relying on the recently discovered glitch). Great for dual-wielders and helpful for anyone with a piece of gear that has an unusually good passive buff. But actually finding a Wandering Mausoleum might be rarest event in the entire game. Players have gone entire playthroughs without ever seeing one.

“100 hours in, never seen one of those so far,” wrote one player linking to the in-game lore book on the subreddit last week. “Do they even exist in NR?” “In almost 100 hours of play time, I’ve seen one once,” responded another. “Saw it once early on, tried to hit different legs and nothing happened so moved on,” wrote a third player. “Somehow didn’t even think of climbing it lol.”



A bunch of players have done literally everything you can do in Nightreign and still never seen its rarest creatures. “I’ve platinumed the game, done all remembrances, finished dozens of expeditions after that, 130+ hours total...And I’ve never seen one,” wrote a particularly hardcore Nightreign sicko. If this were Pokémon, spotting a Wandering Mausoleum would be the equivalent of Shiny hunting.

The story is the same on Tiktok where most players didn’t even know the Wandering Mausoleum could spawn. Any video talking about one is full of comments from players who finished the game without an encounter. Search YouTube and you’ll find only a few videos about what to do if you stumble upon one.

However, the Wandering Mausoleum is not the only event most players have never witnessed. Nightreign also has falling meteors that spawn Fallingstar Beast bosses.

Players have been sharing pictures of random craters in Limveld with no idea what they’re for. A very small group have seen the space rocks whiz past them while canvassing the map for loot. There are also Nightlords that can raid matches, trapping players in bubbles (Augur) or erasing their levels until they’re located defeated (Fell Omen).

Why are some of Nightreign’s coolest dynamic events so rare to behold? Is it an intentional part of the FromSoftware game’s mystique, or potentially a bug? Anecdotally, some players feel like the Wandering Mausoleum and meteor events were less scarce immediately after launch, but have felt all but removed from the game in recent weeks. Each Nightreign match is full of random elements, from the shape of the map to the monsters and loot that spawn in them, so it’s hard to know what’s an outlier versus just being very unlucky.

The fact that basically no thread about the Wandering Mausoleum includes one or two players going, “I see that all the time!” suggests it’s not just a problem with RNG, though. Some of Nightreign’s coolest secrets being so well hidden has some players complaining about the lack of variety as they pound sand from one failed run to the next, though publisher Bandai Namco has already promised new content, like a harder Nightlord boss mode, by the end of June. In the meantime, not every player is missing out on Nightreign’s rare, random events.



“I saw my first one of these last night along with 2 back to back sessions of the Frenzy tower event in the sessions after,” wrote one fan. “And we fought Libra in the field and won. Was an eventful Saturday.”

.