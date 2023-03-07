Elden Ring Mod Turns The RPG Into A Pokémon-Style Free-For-All

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new Elden Ring mod morphs FromSoftware’s open world epic into a gory Pokémon battler, with infinite spirit summons you can pit against each other like you’re Ash Ketchum at the renaissance fair. You can download the “Elden Ring Spirit Battler” now on Nexus Mods, no strings attached. You only need to be enthusiastic about the prospect of relaxing in a field with the sun, your sword, and 10 Dung Eaters.

That’s the exciting part of the mod—created by Dark Souls data miner and modder King Bore,



Spirit Battler turns “any enemy you want” into Spirit Ashes, including bosses like bulwark Malenia and the deranged Starscourge Radahn. According to its Nexus Mods description, it’s simply “a tool to set up custom encounters in Elden Ring via spirit ash summons,” including “Summon vs summon, Player vs summon, Free for All, Custom Spirit Ash. Whatever you want!”

First, select up to 10 enemies and allocate them into teams using the Spirit Battler, which you connect to your Elden Ring installation by pasting regulation.bin into the ModEngine2 “mod” folder. You can customize the color summons appear as (red like an invader, a Spirit Ash summon’s standard celestial blue, etc.), allocate their stats (“Want a crab that does 100x damage?” the Nexus Mods description suggests), select their fight location, and more. After you’ve made your desired changes, select a canonical Spirit Ash summon to overwrite, then save in the Battler to apply it to your actual game.



King Bore demonstrated the boundless possibilities of the mod in a recent tweet, setting up the battler so that, upon ringing a Spirit Calling Bell, Bore’s character is immediately surrounded by a towering giant, a bloodthirsty silver orb, the horse Torrent, whatever these pizza dough-looking guys are, and other pissed-off enemies.

All these summons might crowd your chosen location, but Spirit Battler seems like a pleasantly ridiculous way to play Elden Ring, especially when you opt for Bore’s more Pokémon-ish suggestions, like an all-crab battle royale. Or, at the very least, it should hold you over until the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion makes it to consoles and PCs sometime in the future. Think of all the crabs you could smoke in the meantime.



